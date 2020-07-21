Governor announces individuals traveling from ten additional states required to quarantine

Photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

— Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington Meet Metrics to Qualify for Travel Advisory —

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that ten additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “Yesterday, we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began – and with no fatalities in New York City. While today’s numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant. We are adding ten states to the travel advisory – individuals coming from Alaska, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington must quarantine for 14 days.”

Governor Cuomo continued, “The restaurants and bars that encourage young people to congregate threaten to bring us back to the hell we experienced three months ago – yesterday, the State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor licenses of four bars and restaurants. This is a dangerous situation, and the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and everyone, so be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough.”

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Minnesota has been removed from the original list.

The State Liquor authority suspended the liquor license of four bars and restaurants – three in Queens and one in Suffolk County. The list of establishments whose licenses were suspended is below:

  • Brik Bar in Astoria
  • MIA in Astoria
  • Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth
  • Secrets Gentlemen’s Club in Deer Park on Long Island

Since the onset of COVID, SLA has brought 410 charges against establishments for violating the Executive Orders and suspended 27 licenses for violations.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 724 (+8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 60 (+2)
  • Hospital Counties – 32
  • Number ICU – 163 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 91 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 72,302 (+73)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 25,058

Of the 66,169 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 855, or 1.29 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

0.40%

1.40%

Central New York

1.1%

0.60%

1.00%

Finger Lakes

0.8%

0.70%

0.90%

Long Island

0.9%

1.00%

1.40%

Mid-Hudson

0.6%

0.90%

1.10%

Mohawk Valley

1.5%

0.30%

1.60%

New York City

1.3%

1.30%

1.40%

North Country

0.4%

0.60%

0.60%

Southern Tier

1.2%

1.90%

1.30%

Western New York

1.0%

0.70%

1.60%

 

The Governor also confirmed 855 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 408,181 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 408,181 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,351

29

Allegany

72

1

Broome

917

15

Cattaraugus

147

2

Cayuga

131

0

Chautauqua

206

12

Chemung

155

0

Chenango

188

4

Clinton

114

1

Columbia

495

3

Cortland

73

4

Delaware

93

0

Dutchess

4,380

4

Erie

8,106

60

Essex

51

0

Franklin

42

2

Fulton

267

0

Genesee

258

0

Greene

272

0

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

208

2

Jefferson

112

6

Lewis

33

0

Livingston

160

1

Madison

387

3

Monroe

4,452

30

Montgomery

144

1

Nassau

42,729

51

Niagara

1,388

4

NYC

222,094

391

Oneida

1,962

20

Onondaga

3,312

22

Ontario

329

3

Orange

10,953

15

Orleans

288

0

Oswego

231

2

Otsego

100

2

Putnam

1,393

1

Rensselaer

658

5

Rockland

13,806

8

Saratoga

646

7

Schenectady

926

11

Schoharie

64

2

Schuyler

20

0

Seneca

80

0

St. Lawrence

247

1

Steuben

283

1

Suffolk

42,575

79

Sullivan

1,473

0

Tioga

174

1

Tompkins

209

0

Ulster

1,906

5

Warren

288

1

Washington

250

0

Wayne

232

4

Westchester

35,587

36

Wyoming

107

3

Yates

51

0

 

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,058. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Suffolk

1
*