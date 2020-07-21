Letter: America can heal once again

Dear Editor,

I have been thinking about Thanksgiving lately and how this one may be the best for this country. But I must thank Mr. Trump before he loses his reelection.

Thank you Mr. Trump for the fear and divisiveness you have sown throughout your tenure. Thank you Mr. Trump for making fun of the disabled and opponents you have (i.e. Pocahontas).

Thank you, Mr. Trump for giving the rich a tax break. Thank you for not having a health plan and attempting to take away the plan that millions were using.

Thank you for not doing anything to box in the dictators in our world but cozying up to them. I cannot forget the many lies you have told your supporters and the rest of America.

I also want to thank you for putting your economy before Americans and especially those children you want to send to school during the pandemic.

And last but not least, thank you for not doing anything during the pandemic but you had time to spend 276 days at the golf course.

Please do not give up your day job as an entertainer as you may need to break the ice with other convicts in prison.

Now for masks. I have been looking through the Bill of Rights and the Constitution to see if masks are mentioned. Of course I did not find anything. I did see that every American has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

The first one leads me to believe that those that do NOT want to wear a mask are impinging my right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. If you choose not to wear a mask, send someone out to do your chores that will.

I honestly believe our law enforcement officers in New York should start citing people. I also hope that Governor Cuomo institutes a fine like many of the states that are now so full of Corona cases that they have little to stop the pandemic. Businesses that do not have a sign and enforce mask wearing should also be fined.

Little more than three more months to go and then America can heal once again. God Bless and stay safe.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Alger

Berkshire, N.Y.