Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Behold Cecil, a very handsome fellow that came to Maddie’s Meadows eight years ago because both of his owners were killed in a motorcycle accident. He came here as a kitten with about 15 other cats and kittens.

I was told that he might be a Chausie breed; a hybrid jungle cat. Part jungle cat, part domestic cat. He certainly has the facial characteristics.

Cecil has always been shy and even afraid of just about everything. I set up a safe place for him by putting a top over my claw foot bathtub and put a bed in the tub for him.

About the only time he is friendly to me is first thing in the morning when I go in the bathroom. He is all happy to see me then because he knows breakfast is forthcoming and he enjoys his food very much; but any other time, forget it.

There is just one thing that bothers me about this guy. He has a tendency to throw up and he always throws up behind and under the claw foot bathtub! I don’t know if you have ever had to clean up a mess underneath a claw foot tub, but let me tell you as a seasoned pro it is not easy. It involves lying on your stomach and inching along on the floor, reaching as far as you can and then flipping over and scooting along on your back to reach just a little further back. What a pain! This is one of the times that I think that taking care of cats is a job best suited for young people.

