Hose Team making progress on steamer project

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is off and running with its recently announced steamer restoration and “steamer house” project. On Tuesday, July 14, Hose Team and Owego Fire Department members demolished the former Lloyd’s Barbershop at 99 North Ave. in Owego in preparation for the steamer building.

The property and building, currently owned by Applied Technology Manufacturing (ATM), have been used in previous weeks for fire department trainings to include roof ventilation, forcible entry, and ladder operations. The demolition was a collaboration with Steve Lounsberry of ATM; Taylor Garbage Service, who donated the dumpsters; Global Industrial Services Inc., who donated the use of their heavy equipment; NYSEG; Village of Owego DPW and Code Enforcement offices; and Ice Cream Works, who provided volunteers cold treats after the work was done.

The Village of Owego Board has yet to give final approval for the steamer house plans. The proposal was originally presented to the board in January of this year. The topic is once again on the board’s agenda for their July 20 regular meeting where final approval is being requested.

The “steamer house,” modeled after one located in Marathon, N.Y., will showcase OFD’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Pumper and 1939 Sanford Hose Truck. Constructed of cedar wood frame and glass solarium walls for 360 degree viewing with steeple supporting an antique fire bell, the building will be located next to Owego Fire Station #2 on North Avenue presenting historical, educational, and training opportunities. The project will also bolster the North Avenue corridor, improving an abandoned property while bringing foot traffic and tourists to the business district.

Scott Edsall of Williams and Edsall Land Surveyors and Roger Katchuk of First Tioga Realty donated their services as part of the overall project proposal.

Hose team members also met with Andy Swift of Firefly Restorations and Brian Fanslau of Maine Locomotive and Machine Works this month, who evaluated the steam pumper currently housed at Owego Central Fire Station.

Swift and Fanslau stopped off in Owego en route back to the state of Maine after picking up restored steamer wheels for comedian Jay Leno’s 1901 self-propelled steam fire pumper in Amish country. A deal is hoped to be reached for steamer’s restoration that includes a new boiler, repaired lamps, pump work, and a new tiller pole allowing members to hand pull the steamer as it was originally designed.

The total project cost of the steamer restoration and “steamer house” is expected to be in upwards of $100,000. An account at Neighborhood Redemption Center on 5th Avenue, Owego was recently set up to aid the project.

Individuals can return their bottles and cans at the redemption center and apply their return funds to the Owego Hose Team account there. Proceeds benefit the steamer project. Hose team member Joe Ward recently donated 30 garbage bags full of cans to the effort.

Individuals can also contribute to the project by participating in the hose team’s “Steam Booster” donor program. For a $100 tax-deductible contribution, name(s) will be placed on a cast iron bronze plaque that will proudly hang on the steamer house building. Donors will receive a letter and certificate thanking them for their donation.

Donors can also purchase benches that will surround the steamer house. Information on the “Steam Booster” and bench program is available at the hose team’s website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.