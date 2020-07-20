Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of July 19, 2020

Hi! My name is Dane and I’m a big guy! I am about 1-year-old and full of energy. I was found as a stray and have been assimilating to life in the shelter.

It’s been a little challenge staying cooped up for much of the day. When the staff takes me out for some exercise, I just can’t contain myself! They work with me to check my energy and to keep me occupied.

My favorite thing to do after I stretch my legs is to get pet. I love to jump up on the platform in the yard and have the staff scratch my big noggin. I’m a very lovable guy. I just love people!

I must go to a home with experienced dog owners because I do have some undesirable behaviors, like jumping and mouthing as well as some separation anxiety. I really just love spending all of my time with the people, and I can be a very busy guy, so I would love to go to a home with young, active people!

I have seen some cats in my stay here, and boy oh boy do they look like a lot of fun to chase! The staff says that I can’t go to a home with kitty friends because I pay too much attention to them.

If you’d like to meet me, come on down to Stray Haven and ask for the big guy, Dane. See you soon!

