Metro’s Restaurant in Owego celebrates 70 years

Metro’s Restaurant, located on Route 96 in Owego, recently celebrated its 70-year anniversary. The iconic Owego restaurant, known for its family-style servings and famous pizza, originally called “hot pies,” opened its doors in 1950.

The third-generation business was founded by Mary and Metro Sanyshyn, and was the first business in the Owego area to serve pizza. The dish was then called “hot pies.”

Now owned and operated by Debbie and Steve Sanyshyn, and assisted by son Scott, Metro’s caters to new and longtime Owego natives looking for a good home cooked meal.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., there is both table and bar seating. Takeout orders are also available. All soups and salad dressings are homemade, along with the pizza dough. Haddock and scallops are family favorites on the weekends, and Wednesdays feature the “Home Style Special” meals.

Much of the restaurant is exactly the same as when the restaurant doors first opened in 1950 including the dinner plates.

“Not many places can claim they have 70-year-old dinner plates,” joked owner Steve Sanyshyn. The restaurant also offers a miniature golf course next door, with its pink elephant, which opened in 1993.

Out of town guests often remark that no one goes hungry in Owego with so many fine dining establishments to choose from. For 70 years, Metro’s Restaurant is one the reasons why.