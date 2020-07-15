Free Summer Meals continue in Tioga County

Free summer meals are available for those 18 and under in Tioga County through August. All meals are grab and go only, and there is no sit-down service provided.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.

Meals are taking place at the Apalachin Fire Station, located at 230 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, on Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; at the Berkshire Free Library on Route 38 in Berkshire through Aug. 27, and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon; at the Newark Valley Middle School, located at 88 Whig St. in Newark Valley, on Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; at the Owego Elementary School, located at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, on Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; at the Owego Methodist Church, located at 261 Main St. in Owego, on Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; at the Richford Town Hall – Rawley Park, on Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; and at Tioga Central School, located at 27 5th Ave. in Tioga Center, through Aug. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Meal days and times are subject to change, and participants are asked to wear a face covering when picking up food. For more information, call 2-1-1, visit www.FoodBankST.org/find-food, or visit www.rockoncafe.org.