Scouts encourage reading this summer

Girl Scout Troop 60587 of Candor is promoting literacy this summer through a free book giveaway. The troop is set up in Vestal, Owego, and Candor.

“We are a small troop with currently two girls that love to read,” said Troop Leader Alicha Hatch in a recent press release.

The scouts were discouraged when bookstores and libraries were closed and thought that others might feel the same, so they took action and started a book drive.

The scouts collected donations from reputable sources, and then wiped the books down and are putting them out for others to come and enjoy.

There is no cost to attend a give away and receive a book. Just follow social distancing and use hand sanitizer before touching books.

You can find the scouts and the free books in Vestal at the rail trail playground area on Tuesdays, in Owego’s Draper Park every other Wednesday, and Candor’s Gazebo on Main Street on Thursdays. All locations run from 6 to 7 p.m.

They currently have over 1,100 books ranging from baby books, easy reading, young adult, and adult fiction. And although they are no longer accepting donated books, they encourage others to visit them and find something new to read.

The effort also maintains a Facebook Page, Scouting for Books, where you can find more information.