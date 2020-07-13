Readers’ Column for the week of July 12, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

It’s 1 a.m. in the morning; do you know where your young children are? I see two of them out in the street playing. They just went around the corner and down the block. People just don’t care what they’re kids do nowadays. It doesn’t matter whether they are girls or boys, they shouldn’t be out this hour.

~

I am looking for someone who is interested in vintage jewelry.

~

I just wanted to comment and say what a beautiful job that has been done at the Evergreen Cemetery in the last couple of weeks. The lawns look beautiful, mowed nicely. It’s the best it has looked in years! I thank whoever did it.

~

Thank you to the person who found my keys at Price Chopper. Thank you again!

~

This is to the rude 4-wheeler, it could be one or it could be two, leaving driving marks all over my yard, the neighbor’s yard. You are rude! I was brought up to not go onto other people’s property, to respect other people’s property. I own my property, you don’t! I’m the landowner, you don’t own my land; I own my land! Stay off my land or I will call the proper authorities about it. They’ll be on the lookout for you.

~

I’m new to the area and I need a good eye doctor. Could somebody help me?

~

In response to the no call list on your phones, I called recently to check on mine, they now have a permanent thing once you call, they give me my background when I called in 2005, my name and etc. So the person who wrote in about registration of the no call list, they should do it again; and when you put your phone number in, just follow the option and they will tell you when they last called.

~

Man’s best friend. If you have ever loved a dog that walked the fields with you, followed you wherever you went, rode in the truck with you, you know what a loss and heartbreak it is to lose one. Across that rainbow bridge where dogs go, you are at peace. We miss you.

~

Well, it’s happened again! Another big crash on Route 434 in Apalachin where it is posted clearly, no parking. It needs to be enforced and taken attention to. The reason there is no parking there is because you cannot see to get out on that slight curve on a very busy roadway.

~

King Cuomo needs to be dethroned! We will remember come November. Let’s dethrone him!

~

I thought of something. Wouldn’t it be nice if next summer the school districts would open their athletic fields and their gymnasiums to the class of 2020 athletes who had their athletic seasons cut short this year so they can finish them out? Also, I think it would be nice if the members of our communities took a collection and gave each of our 2020 graduating seniors a gift certificate for a vacation with one of their class members, seeing they lost their senior class trip this year and maybe even having a homecoming king and queen crowned for the 2020 season following next year’s graduation.

~

Over the years have you ever heard of a police chief agreeing that one or more of his policemen were guilty of murder or harm? These police chiefs should be the ones to police the police. Years ago, I heard a policeman, when asked why he wanted to be a policeman, reply, “So I can beat people up on Saturday night.” Do the other policemen ever stop them? The good policemen are also guilty for just standing by.

~

The Governor of New York, Cuomo, should be held liable and charged with murder for the death of the woman that was raped and murdered by a three-time offender. The first two times he was let go with no bail and he did this to a woman. How many more murders has it caused? He ought to be charged with murder for everyone. If it were us that did that we definitely would be charged, so why shouldn’t he be?

~

I would like to thank the state police and Tioga County Sheriff for responding to the yahoo on Stevens Road with the fireworks. Even though he didn’t learn his lesson, I would like to thank them.

~

I wonder if the person that wrote in about the small post office was there the same time I was. I went in and there was a customer at the window with no mask talking directly to our lovely postmistress, then a man came in with no mask. So discourteous; maybe they don’t mind getting the virus, but we sure do. Senior citizens love that post office and we try to protect us, ourselves and everyone else. I’ve got an idea, let’s have a new sign like they used to do. No shirts, no shoes, no service. Get a new sign, no masks, no shirts, no shoes, no service.

~

I would just like to comment on fireworks, I love the beautiful colored ones, the whistlers, but not the dynamite or the cannon ones. You’re going to throw them up in the air and blow somebody’s windows, scare the dogs or scare the elderly. Please take it to an open field, Stevens Road is not the place for it.

~

If people want to find out about Black Lives Matter, just Google ‘black lives matter’ and you will find out what it means.

~

So Trump wants me to send my children back to school. Well, I don’t think so. That blooming idiot! He’s not going to kill my kids. Hey, he’s killing us.

~

I guess I won’t be paying school taxes this fall. If Cuomo doesn’t open schools, they don’t need my money. Wonderful! I can use it going into the high heating season.

~

Many New York City business owners have gone to their attorneys and they are now suing Governor Cuomo. That’s wonderful news! Cuomo sat back and watched their businesses get destroyed and what they are saying is he was more interested in bail reform than hospital reform. He was pushing COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes and looting was going on. Yep, we are blessed to have Cuomo. I’m praying and hoping that these people win their lawsuit. It looks good for them. I can’t wait to watch that unfold.

~

I’m so glad that somebody bought John’s Market from John Hitchings. I told him the other day that I’m glad someone did. It’s a nice little store to go into if you want a little something. Also, John has items that the larger stores do not have. I’m very glad that John’s Market is still around.

~

A while ago I asked if the Village of Owego had access to a working street sweeper. To give credit where it is due – they do. The Central Business District streets look much better. Now, how about someone addresses the bags of garbage that exploded at the base of the southwest stairway nearest the underpass?

~

The New York Constitution requires a balanced budget. Cuomo lowered the income tax rates and did not raise the sales tax rate. Coumo championed the tax levy increase limits for local taxes. The taxes that have gone up are all local – village, city, town, county, and schools. The limits established by Cuomo have stopped them from having large increases. So pay attention to the facts and not the false narratives on the rumor circuit.

~

So is Cuomo responsible for the 55,000 nursing home deaths nationwide? Or maybe there was a just common understanding at the time on how to handle the situation? Oh never mind. Everything is Cuomo’s fault. I forgot. Please forgive me.

~

I think that it is absolutely ridiculous that people can get on Facebook, Twitter, and any other broadcast type and say what is in their heart and then say they are sorry and all is forgiven. It is out there and their feelings cause others to agree. The Mayor of Endicott and her sidekick should resign. No one should get away with what they posted and meant.

~

I’ve only one question, in light of recent events, what does removing statues of Christopher Columbus have to do with anything?

~

The omnipotent Cuomo is so great and smart; does he have knowledge we don’t? Boss man is being indecisive on the opening of K-12. No planning for success here. Can I get my school property taxes refunded? Bat Stew Virus now has lethality below that of the flu. The damage to educating our children is great, but cannot be measured, so Boss man need not consider this. It is time to switch the preventative burden from the majority to the minority. That is, people who fear infection elect to stay home. Boss man has no legal authority to enforce facemasks. Hasn’t his imperial rule killed enough senior citizens?

~

After much careful study and thought, it appears that, from its inception, Facebook has been primarily (not solely, but primarily) a platform for bullying on every level.

National Political Viewpoints

Joe Biden was given some powder-puff questions for his first so called news conference in about 80 days of napping in the basement. I guess. He said he’s been constantly tested for cognitive decline. I hope so, and so should his supporters in the Marxist Democratic Party.

~

Trump is claiming that stupid statement again about the virus will disappear. I can’t wait until Nov. 4 when he really will disappear. He’s a problem! He is the virus; Trump kills me.

~

Here is another prime example of Trump derangement syndrome and fake news by The New York Times. The Times has now acknowledged that the story of Russians paying the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers is a big lie. President Trump was again right and truthful as he always is.

~

Our country is being destroyed and we are just watching it happen. There is a Marxist revolution going on right under our noses and most are not even aware of it. A good portion of society is being used for this purpose and I am sure most of them are not even aware of it. Socialism has not worked in other countries, why would it magically work here? For those who have not seen it, Glenn Beck put together an extremely informative and moving program on what is happening to our country. YouTube and Facebook carried it live and you can access it by typing in Glenn Beck restoring hope / honoring an America worth saving.

~

Obamacare and all other government programs are often very noble and needed, but don’t believe that these programs are free. There’s all of our tax money we are paying and the government programs are notoriously inefficient, fraudulent, and wasteful.

~

Now Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with very ill COVID patients. What would it take to get Trump in front of a damn camera and tell the world to wear a mask? He’s always in front of the camera talking nonsense about other things.

~

He’s going to raise your taxes, that’s all someone has to know about Biden and they should not vote for him. Anyone voting for Biden does not understand the facts. He also wants open borders, he’s going to undo all the tax cuts for our small businesses, and he cannot be our president. I don’t see how anyone can vote for Biden.

~

Whoever keeps condemning Governor Cuomo in this column, it’s not Governor Cuomo that’s the problem. It’s Trump. Governor Cuomo is not going anywhere and the democrats are going to win all the elections.

~

Remember how Barack Obama handled that Ebola crisis? Now look at Trump handling the COVID-19 crisis. And you guys still vote republican? Something’s wrong with you people.

~

I will be arrested before I send my kid to school this fall. Are you going to send your child to his / her death? Do you really believe Trump and Pence and all those other crooked republicans? Come on people, he’s killing us! To hell with your politics, he’s killing our children.

~

You have got to laugh. The lengths our “governor” will go to evade responsibility for deaths in nursing homes is remarkable! It’s everyone else’s fault, of course, and none of his. Sounds like Hillary, doesn’t it? Why can’t he just for once put on his big boy pants and accept responsibility for his screw up?

~

Cuomo did not send anyone to a nursing home. He found that there were beds available there. It takes a doctor to place a person for care. Are you saying that the doctors were incompetent? New York did not have beds available and the Federal government was very little help. They were still in denial. The Navy ships and the Guard came to the rescue. Cuomo’s actions saved lives. How many lives did Trump save? Trump says 99 percent of the cases are nothing. Well, there are over 130,000 people that will disagree.

~

Seriously! Did I read the headlines correctly? Kanye West receives a multi-million dollar loan from the Government Stimulus Fund; then an article or two later read, Kanye West building a multi-million dollar mansion in Wyoming! What is wrong with this picture? Somebody please enlighten me!

~

The numbers speak for themselves, we have been banned from other countries, our virus cases are soaring, hospitals are running out of room, we have limited doctors and nurses, and no, Donald Trump, the virus is not magically disappearing.

~

I seem to remember a couple years ago the President declared that “trade wars are easy to win” as he imposed 25 percent tariffs on Chinese imports. We consumers are still paying these tariffs, so where is the easy win?

~

For anyone even THINKING of voting for Sleepy Joe, you need to be aware of a couple of things. 1. He’s been in government 47 years and basically accomplished nothing. 2. You want a continuation of the chaos we have going on now, vote for Joe. 3. Joe established a foundation to help cancer victims, but 65 percent of the funds went to pay salaries. Guess who benefited from that fund personally? Sleepy Joe. The Secret Service had to detail one man constantly to keep Sleepy Joe away from females when Joe was in the White House. All available on Google. Check it out yourself!

~

Puerto Rico has never petitioned to become a state. They have held several referendums with the results being no or only marginally yes. That’s what happened.