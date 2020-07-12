What’s Happening for the week of July 12, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Sign up now to play fall TCYSA soccer. For kids ages five to 12, online registration at www.tcysa.info. Online deadline is July 15.

JULY 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry UMC, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 14

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 15

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Free Online iPhone/iPad Tips and Tricks, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the appropriate time.

CANCELLED: The Planning Board Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, has been cancelled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19. For more information, email to jardinee@co.tioga.ny.us.

JULY 16

Free Community Meal – Take Out Only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 17

The Elks Strawberry Summer Fundraiser, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Front Street, Owego. If you missed the first one – you won’t want to miss this one!

JULY 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry UMC, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 19

POSTPONED: The South Creek Lions 6th Annual 4-person team Golf Tournament, in memory of Lion Paul Bryington at Tomasso’s Golf Course, in Chemung, N.Y. has been postponed until July 2021.

The Owego Elks Emporium will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Front Street, Owego.

JULY 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Meal – Take Out Only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Free Community Meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, New York. Meal includes: Pulled pork, corn, roll and fruit. This will be a drive-thru only event, enter through the pastor’s driveway off Pennsylvania Avenue and drive around behind the church to the volunteers stationed by the main entrance. No pre-registration is needed. Social distancing and mask protocols will be observed.

JULY 24

Free Online Mango Lessons, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time.

JULY 25

“Tioga Tunes in Together” for Fireworks at dusk, watch from the Village of Newark Valley, the Trout Ponds, or the High School. Any donations appreciated to help with these fireworks, visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Tioga Tunes in Together” for Fireworks.

Curbside Pick-Up Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, 5:30 p.m. until gone, Flemingville United Methodist Church, 540 West Creek Rd., Flemingville. The cost is $8 per dinner.

JULY 29

Sayre Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Ain’t Misbehaving on the Howard Elmer Park Bandstand.

Free Online Facebook Set Up Basics, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time.

JULY 30

Free Community Meal – Take Out Only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 31

Community Outdoor Movie Evening, 7 p.m., Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols. View movie from car or bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Social distancing may apply. For movie selections or more information, call (607) 414-1021.

AUGUST 6

Free Community Meal Take Out Only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

AUGUST 13

Free Community Meal Take Out Only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

AUGUST 20

Free Community Meal Take Out Only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal Take Out Only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, Pa. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.