Tioga County sees slight uptick in coronavirus cases

By the end of the week, the number of coronavirus cases in Tioga County saw a slight uptick, landing at 166 confirmed cases, to date, by the end of the day on Thursday. The number of residents in mandatory quarantine also increased on Thursday to 73, up 29 from the prior day.

But in spite of the increase in numbers, Tioga County continues with its phased reopening while businesses learn to operate within the guidelines set in place.

Earlier in the week, Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, in conjunction with Tioga County Public Health, urged residents to avoid all unnecessary travel to states where a travel advisory currently exists. This includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory for updates as states may be added and removed from this list.

In a press release, Legislator Sauerbrey wrote, “If you have traveled from one of these states, Governor Cuomo has asked that you quarantine for 14 days upon returning to New York State. The travel advisory requires individuals to take personal responsibility for complying in the best interest of public health and safety. In some cases, travelers may be contacted by Tioga County Public Health from (607) 687-8600 regarding their quarantine. Please be cautious of other calls regarding quarantine, as there are many scams going around right now.”

As a guideline, Legislator Sauerbrey reminded those quarantined that during the 14-day period, they are asked to remain at home.

“No traveling to grocery stores, restaurants, friends and family member’s houses, or any other activities outside of your home,” she wrote in the release, adding, “You also cannot return to work for 14 days unless your job is deemed essential and your employer provides written documentation. If you choose to travel to one of the states on the travel advisory list for any other reason except for work, you will not be eligible to receive New York State’s COVID-19 paid sick leave benefits.”

Should you begin to develop symptoms of COVID-19 upon returning from one of these states, Legislator Sauerbrey recommends you contact your health care provider immediately. It is okay to leave your home from quarantine to be tested for COVID-19.

Be sure to visit The Owego Pennysaver online at www.owegopennysaver.com, where we update the county coronavirus case numbers, daily.

For more resources, you can also visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.