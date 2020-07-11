Summer Lunch and Fun Bags with Berkshire Free Library

Looking for summer fun? Remember that recipe for Play-Doh? Craft-Kits-to-Go for children of all ages will be available every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Berkshire Community Hall and with Donna Gibson, from the Cornell Co-operative Extension’s Family Resource Center.

Is your family getting a little stressed out? Stephanie Ferraro of CASA-Trinity will be on hand with a packet of suggested “Calming Tools for Kids” including fun activities for stress relief, and a packet of seeds to plant and watch grow.

These fun activities-to-go are coordinated with the summer lunch “grab-&-go” bags for all kids under 18, which are prepared by Tioga County BOCES and available every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Berkshire Community Hall, located at 11 Jewett Hill Rd. behind the Library. The grab-&-go lunches are also available at the Richford Community Center.

Call 657-4481 or email bfl@htva.net ahead of time and Fran can make up a Kid’s Book Bundle to go! If you do not have any specific titles, let her know how many books and DVD’s you would like and the ages of the children. She will put together a packet of age appropriate materials for your family.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the summer. Join them in July and August as children of all ages and families are invited to experience the joy of reading and earn great prizes as they read.