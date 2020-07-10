Newark Valley man dead following single vehicle roll-over crash

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 8:36 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle roll-over crash on State Route 38 near Suburban Propane in the Town of Newark Valley.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that a 1999 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was traveling north on State Route 38 when it went off the easterly side of the roadway and overturned several times. The sole occupant, the operator, was Scott Vanerson, age 49 of Newark Valley.

According to officers, Vanerson was transported to Wilson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify and locate a red Chevrolet pickup truck that was seen in the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Newark Valley Fire Department, Campville Fire Department and Maine Emergency Squad.