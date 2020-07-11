It all leads back to Owego

While many things were put on hold, or completely canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one local couple decided they weren’t going to put off their special day. Todd Ferry and Brittney Penrose, of Endicott, N.Y., tied the knot on June 6, 2020; but their story is a special one, a story with a lot of similarities that lead back to Owego.

The Owego Riverwalk is the place where Todd and Brittney got engaged. A beautiful brick walkway cradles the riverside, and native plants serve as décor amongst the historic uniqueness and the village’s quaint and local charm. A Village that was at one time dubbed the “Coolest Small Town” in America.

But for Todd and Brittney, it is also the same place where their feelings for one another were made known a little more than a year ago, a time when the village would be bustling with festivals, arts, and entertainment.

This year is much different; but in spite of the pandemic, “We’re happy to call Owego our happy place,” said Todd in an email, and after I met him and his wife Brittney during a brief encounter.

While others were postponing weddings for a year or more, they decided, according to Todd, to not let COVID-19 dictate their lives and stuck with the date they had originally planned for.

According to Todd, they held a very small ceremony compared to the large one that was originally planned.

“Because it was small, it felt more intimate and meaningful,” Todd added.

Just a couple weeks later they finished their photo shoot at Owego’s Riverwalk, as they weren’t able to on their wedding day – coming full circle to the place their love began.