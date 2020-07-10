Champion Speedway to open July 11

After a long delay to the start of the 2020 season due to the implications of COVID 19, Champion Speedway in Owego will finally open its doors for its 46th anniversary year on Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. with the East Coast Patrick Ahlund Championship. Fans will be welcomed in the stands, but strict social distancing guidelines will be in place.

The action promises to be the best it has been in recent years and the sport looks to be making a strong comeback with a full Division 1 field already signed up for the Opener.

Among the riders committed to race the Opener are regulars that include current track Champion Casey Donholt, of Port Crane, who scored an upset victory in the US Open National in 2015; Adam Mittl, of Endicott, who has five track championships; Lenny McBride of Windsor, who has four titles; Dave and Dan Oakden of Rochester; Jeff Garlinghouse of Webster; Jerry Harman and Spencer Portararo of Newark Valley; Alex Heath and Brian Hollenbeck of Owego; Russ Cornell of Nichols; and Jesse Diem of Lancaster, Pa.

Promising speedy youngsters like Mike Cortese Jr., Mason Higley, Jonny Oakden, and Dalton Oakden will be looking to make an impact at the famous track this season while a few rides by veteran heroes like Tuff McBride, Mike Robinson and more are in the works. Large turnouts of new adult and JR riders have been seen at practice sessions recently and there seems to be a resurgence going on in the sport.

The ATV turnout was very strong last year and is expected to keep growing. Local pros Shane Smith, Donnie Archibald, Stoney Ray, Chris Merwin, Dan Hawk, Dylan Hawk, Lonnie Whitmore, Toby Relyea, and Bruce Stauder are just some of the names that will figure in on the action.

The track’s promotion team will also be operating Friday night races at Action Park East, Champion’s sister track in Greene, N.Y., with an opening date likely a week or two after Champion.

Champion Speedway is also playing host to Friday night dirt go-kart races promoted by top racer Alex Carmody of Horseheads. Carmody plans to run weekly and do a Fall Series.

Start time for Saturday for the ATV races is 5 p.m. The Speedway Show begins at 7 p.m. More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.