Mobile Dental Unit open on Wednesdays only for emergencies

Due to Tioga County Public Health’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental Unit continues to be open on Wednesdays for emergency appointments only.

In a press release, Kylie Holochak, senior public health educator and public information officer stated, “We are working on plans to open up soon for appointments, and want to ensure that when the time comes, we can safely accommodate customers on the mobile dental unit and keep our staff safe as well. We have to do things differently in order to provide quality service.”

The Health Department will provide updates as they become available. If you have an emergency situation and need to schedule an appointment with the dental van, call (607) 972-7552.

“We look forward to being able to serve our community again soon,” said Holochak.