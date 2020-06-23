Readers’ Column for the week of June 21, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. To stay in line with our company’s political policy, we are withholding comments political in nature until after the June 23 Primary.

Sunday, May 24, 7:30 a.m. traveling north on Rt. 38 before the intersection with 38B I found a small cardboard box that may have fallen from a trailer or truck. There were a few items that may have sentimental significance. If you lost it, call 642-5566.

~

Social distancing of 6 feet and masks need to be required and stay in place for all public businesses. They need to be expanded to include dine in customers in restaurants and bars as well. Until there is a 50-mile radius of any town with no cases whatsoever. The only way we are going to get past the epidemic and eradicate it is to have masks required and social distancing for the foreseeable future. This is not the time to relax the mask required and the social distancing and having people entering public places with no masks on. This is what will prevent a second wave.

~

I’d like to thank Michael Middaugh of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency in preparing the honor roll of the deceased veterans from Veterans Day from 2019 to 2020 Memorial Day. That was a very wonderful thing to do. I’m very appreciative and it’s a great honor for our veterans. Thank you, Michael.

~

Even the Glenmary Sasquatch eats chili dogs.

~

I didn’t get a stimulus check. Does anyone know who is not eligible to receive one?

~

I have to offer kudos to the Campville Fire Department. My wife and I try to hit all the chicken barbeques in the area. The crew at Campville was top notch, it’s the best chicken I’ve ever had and the sides were fabulous! Looking forward to your next chicken barbeque. Keep up the good work.

~

Not wearing a mask when out in public is like drinking alcohol and driving. You feel fine, no problem. But when someone gets killed or hurt by your actions – IT’S TOO LATE! Be a responsible, respectful community member. Wear a fabric face covering your mouth and nose whenever in public.

~

I have some free scrap metal in the Village of Owego. Please leave your number next week.

~

Is there anyone else out there who resents, after calling a company or service and suffering through several “menu” choices, is cheerily told by a robot to “take advantage of their call-back feature?” I was under the impression that I was the customer; I am calling at that time because I need something from that business at that particular time. They want to call me back at THEIR convenience? If, happily, they are so extremely busy that they cannot pick up the phone, then they should be able to hire additional help. When they get good and ready to call me back, it is never a convenient time for me, the customer. It wakes the grandbaby I just got to sleep; it upsets the parent with dementia; I am in the middle of preparing a meal; I am taking a shower; etc.

~

In response to last week’s comment in this column, I do all kinds of upholstery work with over 40 years of experience. I reside and work in Tioga County. You can call Jim at (607) 727-4476.

~

The peak of a flagpole is the free end, not the fastened end. The flags on the bridge are correct.

~

To the individual that called in last week, this is Wendy Post, and your words were very kind. It is the readership, as well as our advertisers, that motivate me to search for stories that matter. Sponsorship from the community helps to keep events going as well for all to enjoy; events that some day we will be able to enjoy again. Again, your words were very kind, and I don’t know who you are, but want to thank you.