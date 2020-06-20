Candor Alum receives Tompkins Cortland Community College’s 2020 Chancellor’s Award

On, May 7, Tompkins Cortland Community College announced that two of their students received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence – Lana Esho and Candor Central School alum Casey Allen Smith, class of ’08. Smith was recognized for his integration of academic excellence with accomplishments in the areas of leadership, community service, and campus involvement.

A Dean’s List student with a 4.0 GPA, Smith was also the President of the Student Government Association (SGA), and past Assistant Treasurer of the Faculty Student Association (FSA). He was also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and served as an accounting tutor at the Baker Commons Tutoring Center, while also maintaining employment off-campus.

“The SGA’s function is to coordinate events on campus for the students, help manage the funds in Student Activities (this is money designated for Club events and other SGA events),” Smith said, adding, “We also addressed student concerns that needed to be brought to the attention of the College Board, or the Faculty Student Association. During my time as VP of Finance, I was also the co-treasurer for the FSA.”

Although Smith started his educational career after high school, first at Utica, then TC3, he took time off before refocusing his educational commitment to continue his education at TC3, the summer of 2018. While enrolled, as well as tutoring, he worked off-campus at Colitvare and volunteered at Candor American Legion Post 907. Smith will be graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration this semester.

“As of right now there is no commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Smith stated. “But I plan to transfer to Binghamton University’s School Of Management to continue studying business administration.”

Smith also received the individual Take Pride Award for ‘Integrity,’ at Tompkins Cortland Community College. Unfortunately the ceremony that would normally take place in Albany to receive this prestigious award was also cancelled due to the pandemic.