Visions Federal Credit Union and its employees donate to COVID-19 Relief

Visions Federal Credit Union is doing its best to support those in their communities through donations to various COVID-19 relief organizations. So far, the organization has donated over $60,000 to nine relief efforts to include the Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund.

Tim Strong, Visions’ Community Development Manager, sees it as a natural extension of the organization’s mission.

Strong stated, “Giving back is what we do here. Its just part of the credit union philosophy – people helping people.”

In addition to those COVID-related donations, the organization is honoring Visions Cares sponsorship commitments to local organizations whose events have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

“Nonprofits rely on these fundraising events,” notes Strong, “and they’re going to have a hard year as a result of this. Letting them keep the money felt like the right thing to do.”

Visions’ employees are helping out, too. They raised over $11,000 in March and April alone in donations to benefit local food banks through their Denim Days program. This program allows employees to wear jeans on Fridays in exchange for a $5 donation from their paychecks.

In addition, the employees raised enough funds through their Kindness Café program to donate nearly 250 hot meals to the front-line medical staff at UHS Hospitals in Binghamton, N.Y., with the meals prepared in Visions’ on-site headquarters cafeteria.

“I’m really proud of all our employees,” said Strong. “There’s not a single person who hasn’t been affected by this and it feels good knowing that our employees are doing their part to help out.”