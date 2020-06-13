Price Chopper / Market 32 partners with American Dairy Association to provide milk to local food banks

With early school closures and economic hardship facing many families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs of our communities have never been greater and feeding our families has never been more important.

Summer is generally a difficult time for food insecure families when more than 18 million children nationwide lose access to free or reduced-price meals at schools, including the nourishment of milk. However, many families are already struggling to provide for their children, and food banks are stretched thin.

To offer assistance, Price Chopper / Market 32 will once again join forces with American Dairy Association North East in support of Fill a Glass with Hope® to provide fresh milk to local food banks.

During June, National Dairy Month, shoppers at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont can ‘round up’ their change at checkout to donate and help make milk available to children and families in their local community.

“Price Chopper / Market 32 recognizes that due to its perishable nature, milk remains the most requested but least donated item to food banks,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for the progressive Northeastern chain.

Golub added, “Our year-round commitment to fighting food insecurity also helps us to recognize the importance of taking a different tact during the summertime given that kids are out of school, but still playing, learning, and growing and needing the essential, protein-rich nutrients that milk provides.”

Within the trusted channel of this campaign, 100 percent of all donations will remain local and help deliver gallons of milk to families with children in need in our communities.

Not only do dairy products like milk play an important role in providing key nutrients, with more than 4,000 dairy farms throughout New York, the industry is also essential to the state’s economy.

“As we all adjust to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support our dairy farmers, put nutritious food on our tables, and lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need,” said New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball, adding, “Donating to the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign will do just that. We encourage everyone to buy a gallon of milk and make a donation to this great cause during Dairy Month.”

Fill a Glass with Hope® is a joint effort between the American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners, and business leaders to help provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks.

Since the partnership began in 2015, thousands of gallons of fresh, highly requested milk have been donated to local food banks on behalf of Price Chopper / Market32.