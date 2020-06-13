Owego Free Academy announces the Class of 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Owego Free Academy is proud to announce the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

Robyn Beyer has earned the distinction of valedictorian. Robyn will be attending Le Moyne College to study nursing.

Leah Watson is the salutatorian. Leah will be attending the Air Force Academy to study Aerospace Engineering.

In a release from the school district, they stated, “The district is very proud of Robyn and Leah’s commitment to excellence in their academic and extracurricular activities. We wish them all the best as they look to continue their education.”

Robyn and Leah were officially notified of their class ranking by video calls with OFA Principal Heath Georgia, Assistant Principals Phil Schofield and Diane Tavelli, School Counselors Tom Westcott and Kim Hahne, and Superintendent Corey Green.

You can view the videos at https://youtu.be/xMxz4ScHbeg for Robyn Beyer, and at https://youtu.be/spxE4iK4Hvw for Leah Watson.

In this week’s Letter to the Editor from Superintendent Corey Green, he noted they having created multiple plans for the Owego Free Academy Class of 2020 graduation, with the goal to hold an in-person event at Christy J. Valvo Stadium on June 27.

Further information will be disseminated once the plans are finalized.