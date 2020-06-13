Celebrate the 4th of July in Candor

Even though the COVID-19 Pandemic has put a damper on how we celebrate events this year, the residents of Candor will still be celebrating the Independence of our Nation.

Residents of Candor are being asked to decorate the outside of their homes, yards, or construct a stationary float that could be viewed by everyone driving thru the village on the weekend of July 4.

If you are a Candor resident living outside of the village and would also like to construct a float, the organizers will find a place in the village for you to display yours for all to see.

If you are participating in decorating your home, yard or a float, please register by calling Nancy King at (607) 283-3244. There will be prizes this year and the judges will need to know who is entering. All participants must have their entries done and in place by July 3, and remain up thru July 5. This will give the judges time to view all entries to determine winners.

You may use the Theme: “The Roaring 20’s: Past, Present, future,” or just decorate for the 4th of July.

From July 3-5, area residents can drive thru the village to view the homes, yards, and the decorated floats.

On July 4, the American Legion Auxiliary’s Chicken BBQ will take place at the ballpark pavilion. There will be music provided by local bands.

Visit “Candor NY Annual 4th of July Celebration” on Facebook for updates and more information.