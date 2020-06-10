Tioga remembers Mason Booser

Posted By: Jacob Elsbree June 10, 2020

Tioga Central School District mourns the sudden death of senior Mason Booser, who died following a motorbike accident on Sunday, May 31. Mason was 18, with plans to join the Marine Corps after graduating in the coming weeks. 

High School Counselor Leanne Schneider said Mason “would do anything to help anyone; he would want to make a difference in people’s lives.”

“He had so much energy and always gave his full,” friend and classmate Dylan Hartman said. “There wasn’t a day I saw Mason not try his hardest.”

He is remembered at the school through his performances on the baseball field, football field and the wrestling mat, as well as achieving honor roll. 

“Above and beyond all of that,” High School Principal Joshua Roe said, “Mason was a kind individual without a mean bone in his body.”

Mason was remembered for his kind-hearted smile and willingness to help people. Roe said Mason seemed to be able to mesh with any peer group while in school and was able to speak to all students with kindness and compassion. 

“A future in the Marine Corps would suit him,” Schneider and Roe said. 

“He would be helping people and seeing the world,” Roe continued, adding, “He was looking forward to the experience and it would’ve been good for him.” 

Late last Sunday, a vigil was planned for the students and community to say a collective goodbye and to show support within the district. In less than a day volunteers were mobilized to prepare. 

The groundskeepers prepared the unused field where Mason once played at Tioga Central, students hung signs, and candles and other necessary supplies were donated. At 9 p.m., and after a few words, the community stood silently on the football field remembering Mason. 

Hartman, a friend of Booser, quickly gathered materials to create vinyl #8 stickers in remembrance. Hartman remembers Booser always picking the number 8 for his sport jerseys in remembrance of his late father. The stickers are currently being sold for $5 with all money being given to Booser’s family. You can contact the district at 687-8005, or email to lschneider@tiogacentral.org.

Tioga Central School District’s crisis management team is standing by for any students who may need to discuss and process the loss. 

“Teenagers shouldn’t have to go through something like this,” Schneider said. “They need people. They need adults.” 

