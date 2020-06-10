Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Holy Cow, the going keeps getting harder. Popsicle here. I’m hiding in a cabinet in the kitchen over the sink (they’ll never find me here) for safety, because it is just getting ugly out there.

I do not know what is going on, but I’m just a cat and I’m sure it’s not my fault, whatever it is, so I’ll just wait here if you don’t mind.

I came here with my sister Polly, and she usually hides someplace else. (She doesn’t climb as good as me.) We are both on edge because living life with humans can be unpredictable. I guess you people will probably figure it all out. I hope so.

I especially like this spot because I can monitor closely the distribution of the food. I am very interested in that. I like to remind Nancy of where I am at by calling to her incessantly, so she doesn’t forget to feed me. I don’t think she minds, not sure though.

If you would like to help her out, she needs all the help she can get. You can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Stay safe, please!