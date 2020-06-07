Readers’ Column for the week of June 7, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Due to limited space, we have removed comments that exceeded the amount of space allowable to print them. Thus, a reminder to keep your comment brief, that way we can print more!

Pondering neighborly love. There are different types of love. Platonic love for close friends and family. Romantic love for significant others. Brotherly love and affection for people of like mind, such as a team. I think the world is lacking in the love department. The word is used so frequently that it has lost meaning. I believe God is love. I believe the world would be a better place if there was more care and concern for our fellow man.

~

So Governor Cuomo was given $1 million in contributions by the New York State Nursing Home administrators. Cuomo also mandated COVID-19 patients be sent to nursing homes, exactly the wrong place at the wrong time. Now the Wuhan epidemic hotspots are where? At the nursing homes, and guess what? Cuomo has now given the nursing home administrators immunity from being sued. What a wonderful governor we have in New York State.

~-

To the person who thinks it’s alright to go ahead and have an abortion because the world is overpopulated; number one, I don’t think we’re overpopulated anymore and if we don’t get rid of this virus, we really aren’t going to have anybody left, even the little children. And by the way, to have an abortion, unless there’s something wrong, it’s absolutely wrong. That is up to God, not us. Don’t get pregnant to begin with if you don’t want to have a baby. It’s precious, and God bless all and think about what you’re doing before you have an abortion or do get pregnant.

~

To the nice person who wants to know where you can get a chili dog, in Owego you can go to Kentucky Fried Chicken, they have chili dogs. Be safe and wear your mask!

~

I just want to thank the non-profit group, Sisters as Leaders, for helping my daughter and I through this difficult time. If you are a working single mom and need some help, contact Sisters as Leaders.

~

Why don’t the rural mail carriers carry any stamps on their daily route? It doesn’t matter if you want one stamp or 20 stamps, they don’t have them with them. What they do is take your envelope with them and have your stamps the next day. Stamps don’t take up much room in the vehicle. Maybe the carrier should respond to this or maybe the post office could tell us why they don’t carry any stamps on the rural routes.

~

Does anyone know why we have such idiots running our state? They made a mess of this so-called coronavirus, and we continue to be in a mess. We have Schumer, we have Cuomo and we have Gillibrand, they are idiots, not one of them knows anything yet they continue to get their pay. Also, it does my heart good to see that Cuomo is being investigated for the nursing home debacle. Those people should be outraged at Cuomo, losing people that they love because of his stupid decision. He must be defeated next election time.

~

We all follow the guidelines for the Town of Owego brush pick-up. We had our brush out on May 1 and waited patiently here in the neighborhoods off East Main Street in Apalachin, watching our lawns die under the brush as the weeks stretched on. When no one had picked it up by the last week in May I tried to call and left a message, but no response. Did anyone have their brush picked up in the Town of Owego?

~

I’d like to make a comment. With all the things that are going on and with the COVID-19, we should remember baby Ruby who passed away on June 9, 2019. I think that in this time of crisis we need to keep her in mind because she is such a little sweetheart and the anniversary date is coming up for one year. So if people would just take the time to stop and tie a red balloon for Ruby, I know that we can’t get together, in remembrance of her that would be great.

~

I just got my school budget absentee ballots in the mail, each with their return postage paid envelope. Small problem here. There are more ballots than the number of voters in our household. Was it an error? Mistakes happen, but how many other district families also got extras? How many families that have left the area since the COVID-19 debacle will be getting ballots along with the rest of their forwarded first-class mail? Can you see a bigger potential problem here with mail in voting for the primary and general elections? Also consider the cost of absentee mailing ballots at four mailings per voter, staffing the early voting walk-in polls for a week, and then the opportunities for fraud by voters or even by those charged with counting and handling the ballots. Walmart is open, so should our voting booths.

~

For good fried fish, I understand Sallies in Nichols is very good.

~

We have one guinea hen that we would live to give to someone that has another. We are from Nichols and you can call 201-2459. I feel very sorry for it; it’s lonely.

~

This is to the person looking for fish. The Parkview in Owego has it on Fridays, and Doug’s Fish Fry, which is a mobile truck and goes to different parking lots around town. You have to watch the paper for the locations.

~

I’m calling in regards to the comment in the Pennysaver about the flags on the Owego bridge being displayed wrong. The flags are displayed on a flagpole or staff, which may be very short, but it is a flagpole or a staff and the Union does appear at the peak, which is what the code calls for. Those flags have always been displayed correctly and if anyone disagrees you can go to legion.org/flag/code and it’s all spelled out, specifically. He is correct if a flag is mounted against a wall or in a window or something like that, but those flags are on a pole and that is the correct way to display them.

~

This is in regards to the person complaining about the rooster crowing in their neighborhood and thinking there’s some kind of noise ordinance. To be honest with you, I’d just as soon live next to the rooster than that whiner. Roosters are a good addition to the neighborhood; let them crow all they want. They don’t bother me one bit, but people whining about them do.

~

Is there any place in Tioga County for seniors to play shuffleboard, table style or pinnacle type card games? Answer to this column.

~

I think it’s very, very important to know where to find a good chili dog.

~

This is a message to politicians, news reporters, and the general public. We cannot forget about the corona virus during the protests. The protests are very important, I have no problem with it, but we must keep track of the coronavirus or we will be backsliding. I believe this is what some politicians want to happen. Please don’t become complacent about this virus.

~

Flags are to be placed on the staff so the blue field is at the tip of the staff. The flags on the Court Street Bridge are being displayed correctly.

~

In a recent NYSEG bill, they are referring to wind towers. How can we find out if these towers, called IDENTI_FLIGHT are being installed in all of the big bladed towers that are being erected? This equipment was invented to warn all birds, including American Eagles, so they will be warned from the towers. Does anyone have an idea on how to pursue this to protect our diminishing bird population?

~

As the long time manager at Walgreens in Owego, I met many great people and made numerous friendships. On May 1 I left my job at Walgreens and didn’t have time to say goodbye to my employees or my great customers. I worked in Owego for 25 years and enjoyed every minute of it; I will miss all the great friendships made as well as the customers. If you would like to contact me, ask somebody at the store to get me a message. Thank you for your support.

~

I have a comment on the road conditions on both Rt. 434 and Rt. 17 west from Vestal, starting at the Tioga County line. Conditions are so rough that if no one is behind me I travel in the passing lane. I move over to the driving lane if someone behind me is going faster than I am. Patching the holes doesn’t work. They need repaving.

~

The Catholic Church believes that abortion is a sin, and if you are a Democrat and are a Catholic and believe in abortion as prescribed by the democrat party, isn’t that a conflict of interest? I have asked this question in this column before and had no response from anybody.

~

Why are these “protesters” not being arrested for not social distancing? Why are law enforcement people not allowed to arrest those that are violently protesting? I’m sure many others besides me have realized that these “protests” are organized, paid for, and run by groups and some of the other criminal elements that need to be dealt with harshly, not the “play nice” nonsense of Socialist Democrat mayors and governors.

~

Boss Cuomo says, “Nobody needs ten bullets [in their magazine] to kill a deer,” and then limited gun magazines to seven rounds. Perhaps right, but wrong issue. How many are needed to protect your children’s lives? New York City only allows “special people” to have handguns. Looters, arsonists, communists and thugs are given free reign and law-abiding citizens are disarmed. Should we wait without peaceful protest until they come for you?

~

A caller states we benefit as a part of New York State because downstate pays more taxes and hence we are subsidized by downstate. This is like saying Upstate K-12 public education is better because of the New York State Teachers Union. Things are getting worse in Upstate as Cuomo makes us the economic plantation of New York City. His sprinkling of fairy dust is for the weak of mind. Look at OACSD’s proposed budget. You are paying more for less. This is Cuomo subsidizing the city and area public schools at our children’s expense.

National Political Viewpoints

Here’s a multiple choice for you Trump supporters. What are you most proud of Donald Trump? A. Grabbing women, B. Throwing children into cages, of C. Being responsible for more than 100,000 deaths? What is wrong with you people?

~

There are two people in this world that take delight in these riots across America, Putin and Trump. They want America destroyed. You foolish republican voters are going to support him. What is wrong with you?

~

Does everybody see what’s going on in this country? We have a president trying to divide us and start a civil race war. All I can say is, democrats you need to get out and vote this fall. I mean every one of you. Get this thug out of there!

~

Newsflash! The Democratic National Committee has solved the Joe Biden gaffe problem. They just sent Biden a Hannibal Lecter mask. Go Trump!

~

I didn’t get a stimulus check. Do you think that means Trump knows how much I like him?

~

Who wrote in about Cuomo being over his head and all that stuff? That person is definitely talking about the person in charge down in Washington D.C. Cuomo has a lot more on the ball than that guy.

~

Talk, talk, talk. Threat, threat, threat. That’s all you hear. It’s been a week since the rioting has started. You take military helicopters and hover them over these crowds that are burning, breaking in and looting businesses, and you start-blowing holes with military gunships right over the top of the doors, over the heads of the people that want to break into these buildings and this crap is stopped. This country has become such a joke, getting run over by these people.

~

God bless Trump. He’s the man that will stop the violence. Trump, landslide 2020. Love the man!

~

Come on, anybody that can’t admit that Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency has got some serious problems. They ought to look into it because this is the United States, our country, our welfare, the people of the United States we are talking about and this is serious! Donald Trump is not capable of leading this country. He’s leading this country into disaster. Think about it.

~

I would like to know how anybody could support Donald Trump? I just need to know because I don’t understand that.

~

The Trump positive comments have not dropped off. It’s just that there are so many anti-Cuomo comments that the Owego Pennysaver doesn’t have enough room. Cuomo is so in over his head, along with De Blasio. Look at the mess he’s got now in New York City. Thank goodness we have President Trump, who saved us from COVID-19 with hospital beds and ventilators, and he’s going to save us from all this rioting and protesting. Cuomo doesn’t know what to do. You don’t hear from him. He’s probably sitting at his desk working on his next useless powerpoint presentation. He needs to get out there and handle these protests and riots.

~

Guess we’ll have to wait until December before we start calling the media fake. I believe the doctors more than the president as to when the vaccine may be available. I don’t think I would shoot up Clorox either.

~

A reader stated they would wind up in an insane asylum if Trump is reelected. I understand how you feel. I suffered for eight years under the Great Divider, Barack Obama, with little hope and no change. I needed to self medicate. I was so upset. Good thing I had a blanket, puppy, and hot chocolate.

~

Our Country is in deep doo-doo. On April 30, 2020 when the armed demonstrators stormed the Michigan Capitol with long guns and AR-15’s to liberate Michigan, Trump called them “some very good people.” (Look it up.) On June 1, 2020, Trump used the U.S. Army to disperse a group of peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. You can’t make this stuff up! PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR COUNTRY!

~

Good for you Donnie, the king of lawlessness and disorder. Wonder if that Bible gave your arm a workout you don’t usually get. Shows me that more than two-thirds of America is going to vote against you in a short five months. Go Trump; just go away.

~

Dishonorable Chuck Schumer, the state’s democratic minority leader, stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened the Judges. His threat included physical harm – “pay the price”. Further, he was inciting riot against the Court. The crime “to incite riot” carries the death penalty. No charges were filed against Schumer. Like so many Deep State Democrats, he is immune from the Law. Now the democrats stand back and allow rioters to terrorize communities and destroy property. Expressly and by silence, Social Justice Warriors consent to violence by silence. The first functions of government are the preservation of life, liberty, and property.

~

Well golly! Look there! Magically, pallets of bricks are appearing in areas of major U.S. cities where continued rioting is expected. Now, I wonder who paid for, ordered, and delivered those bricks? It would be interesting to find out, wouldn’t it?

~

I have some unanswered questions after watching the numerous riots in cities across the country and in many of the cities in our own state. Why was congested protest marching allowed to happen to begin with? Isn’t the use of public streets for purposes of assembly illegal without permits? What became of enforcement of all the heavily required compliance rules for self-distancing and mask wearing? Will we have an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in two weeks? What if we don’t see an upsurge? If there is NO significant upsurge in illness, should we be able to go past Phase 2, 3 and 4 and directly OPEN the state for business at all levels?

~

Stop calling the people that smash stores Protesters. Protesters are peaceful organized people for a cause. These lowlifes are organized mobs of looters, robbers, thugs, police haters, and hoodlums and should be in prison and made to pay back what they destroy. In New York they get a slap on the wrist and released to do it again. AO Cortez is upset that police officers drove through a crowd. How does she address the family whose child died in a fire because “Protesters” blocked the Fire Department getting to the fire?