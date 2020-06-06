Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of May 31, 2020

Hi everyone! My name is Lizzy, and I am here to announce that I am not ready to come out of hiding. I know your politicians are saying that everything is fine, so go back to work, go back to the beach, everything is fine. Be free. I don’t think so.

Yes, I am a little timid and shy, but it just doesn’t feel safe to me. This is why I think that cats are probably superior to humans. We know instinctively when it is not safe out there, and that is what I am thinking. It’s too soon.

If you want me you can find me behind the toaster oven at Maddie’s Meadows, waiting.

If you want to help Nancy to take cares of us while she is waiting too, you could send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

We all would appreciate you very much.