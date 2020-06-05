Master Gardener Plant Sale planned for June 6 and 7

The Tioga County Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held at Farmer Brown’s Marketplace on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Master Gardeners will be at Farmer Brown’s with a great selection of native plants that will grace your garden.

This year the Master Gardeners purchased plant plugs (tiny plants) from a native plant nursery and Farmer Brown’s grew them out. They are growing well and ready to be enjoyed in your garden.

These are very different species than the Master Gardeners typically sell, many are highly sought after cultivars that offer vibrant color, great habit and more. Plus, they are all native plants, so the birds and butterflies will thank you!

All the plants come in a one-gallon size and will be $8 per plant. If you want a preview of the plants the Master Gardeners will be selling, check out the pictures at the CCE Tioga Events page on Facebook for the plant sale.