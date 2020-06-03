Outdoor dining at restaurants permitted in Phase 2 reopening on Thursday

June 03, 2020-Albany NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Posted By: psadvert June 3, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in phase two of reopening. Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two – the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York – can reopen for outdoor dining beginning tomorrow, June 4. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

 

Governor Cuomo also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (four counties do not have hospitals).

 

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

 

The Governor also confirmed 1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 374,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,920

20

Allegany

49

1

Broome

589

11

Cattaraugus

90

1

Cayuga

96

3

Chautauqua

89

3

Chemung

137

0

Chenango

133

0

Clinton

97

0

Columbia

399

8

Cortland

41

0

Delaware

82

0

Dutchess

3,951

15

Erie

6,234

61

Essex

38

0

Franklin

23

0

Fulton

213

1

Genesee

202

0

Greene

241

0

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

113

2

Jefferson

74

0

Lewis

20

0

Livingston

120

1

Madison

319

2

Monroe

3,048

59

Montgomery

94

1

Nassau

40,644

72

Niagara

1,067

19

NYC

204,872

495

Oneida

1,058

9

Onondaga

2,256

28

Ontario

215

6

Orange

10,460

11

Orleans

246

5

Oswego

112

2

Otsego

73

0

Putnam

1,264

2

Rensselaer

495

2

Rockland

13,259

36

Saratoga

489

5

Schenectady

701

5

Schoharie

51

0

Schuyler

12

0

Seneca

60

1

St. Lawrence

206

1

Steuben

243

1

Suffolk

40,062

82

Sullivan

1,393

1

Tioga

133

2

Tompkins

165

1

Ulster

1,701

5

Warren

256

1

Washington

238

1

Wayne

120

4

Westchester

33,691

58

Wyoming

87

1

Yates

39

0
*