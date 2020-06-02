Message from Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported today on Governor Cuomo’s recent announcement that summer day camps, statewide, can open on June 29. The State will make a decision on sleep-away camps in the coming weeks.

In addition, the Governor issued Executive Order 202.36 allowing low-risk, outdoor recreational activities and businesses providing such activities to open in regions that have met the public health and safety metrics required for Phase 1.

Executive Order 202.36 states the directive contained in Executive Order 202.32 allowing any licensee or franchisee of a racetrack to operate such racetrack is hereby modified and extended until July 2, 2020, to allow any operator of an auto racetrack to operate beginning June 3, 2020, pursuant to Department of Health guidance for such operation, and provided such auto racetrack allows only essential personnel or participants to be on site, and does not permit any visitor or spectator into the facility or on premise.