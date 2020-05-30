Letter: The irony

Dear Editor,

How ironic this is. The following is from a news article about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s brief.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will allow gatherings of 10 or fewer to accommodate for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, citing the ‘important tradition’ of honoring military heroes who have served in the armed forces.”

Memorial Day is a celebration to those who served in our military protecting our freedom and our constitutional rights. It is with tremendous respect and remembrance that we observe the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform have made to protect our individual liberties, freedom, and the Basis of our country’s foundation.

There will be constant reviews and criticism of how Cuomo has handled the pandemic, but the simple wording of his statement that “HE WILL ALLOW” people to exercise their constitutional rights clearly demonstrates the Emperor and Dictator he views himself to be.

At no time should any level of Government determine when you can and cannot have your individual rights protected by the Constitution.

God Bless those who have served our country and may we never forget the rights they have protected for us and may we never be content with allowing the Government at any level to determine when those rights are applicable.

Sincerely,

Rance Brode

Owego, N.Y.