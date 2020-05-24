What’s Happening for the week of May 24, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 27

Tioga County Property Development Corporation BOD Zoom Meeting, noon. To join the meeting, you can find the link to the meeting on the county’s website, www.tiogacountyny.com, or contact Teresa Saraceno by calling (607) 687-8260.

MAY 28

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thurs., 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 4

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 11

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 18

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 20

Chicken BBQ, 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru pick-up only (don’t leave your vehicle), Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C. Vehicles enter from Higby Road. Includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans and cole slaw, cookie and roll. Freewill offering.

JUNE 21

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Owego Moose Lodge Pavilion, Goodrich Road, Owego. Cost is $10 per dinner, 1/2 chicken, macaroni or potato salad, baked beans, roll with butter, and a cookie. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Lodge Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and are highly recommended.

JUNE 25

Free Take Out Community Meal, every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, Pa. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.