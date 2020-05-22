National children’s non-profit donates $4,000 to food pantries across the country on #GivingTuesdayNow 

The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation (PHF), an advocacy organization dedicated solely to pediatric Hydrocephalus, used #GivingTuesdayNow to donate to local food pantries across the country rather than fundraise for their own mission.

With over 30 million Americans unemployed and families struggling to put food on their tables, the PHF Board of Directors, in conjunction with PHF State Chapter Affiliates, passed on the opportunity to ask for financial assistance, and gave instead.

Community Food Banks were chosen by PHF State Chapter Affiliates to receive monetary donations on behalf of their Hydro Hero child.

New York State Chapter Director Karen Umiker donated to Newark Valley’s Project Neighbor in honor of her son and Co-State Chapter Director, Hydro Hero Alex Umiker.

Occurring in approximately one of every 500 births and in over one million Americans today, Hydrocephalus is a condition in which excessive fluid gathers in the brain, abnormally widening spaces in the brain and placing potentially harmful pressure on brain tissues. Because of lack of advancements in treatment, many affected individuals are left unable to lead full and productive lives. Untreated, Hydrocephalus could be fatal.

The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, a volunteer-driven non-profit organization, educates the community by creating awareness about Hydrocephalus.

PHF, with 30 state chapters, provides support to families, friends and children affected by this incurable brain condition. PHF assists the medical community by raising funds to search for treatment options, and ultimately, a cure.

To learn more about the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, visit www.hydrocephaluskids.org/wordpress/.