Tioga County Chamber Names Andrew Hafer as President and CEO

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday the appointment of Andrew Hafer as the next President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, effective May 29, 2020.

Roseann Cole, chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “Andy is such an asset to our community and the Chamber is pleased and excited to have him on board.”

Hafer was with Tioga Opportunities since 2007 serving as Energy Services Director, Community Services Director, as well as Operations Manager.

He also served on the Tioga Chamber Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019.

Hafer will follow Gwen Kania, who is retiring on May 28. Kania has served the Chamber since 2008 and has been President and CEO since 2014.

Hafer has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Lock Haven University. He lives in Owego with his wife and two boys.