Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of May 10, 2020

Hi, my name is Lily and I just want you to have an opportunity to talk about something besides that stupid virus. Don’t you just love how good I look for someone who is over 17 years old?

My most favorite thing is to sit on your lap by the hour. Seriously, by the hour. I will sleep peacefully as long as you don’t move. If you insist upon moving I may have to relocate to a nice warm spot by the register, but a kitty my age does require more sleep and I’m sure it is the reason I look so good. I get plenty of sleep.

I am not a fan of being around the other cats though. If someone comes around thinking they are going to share my spot with me, forget it. I will give them a hardy hissing noise and glare at them.

That usually turns everyone around, but if they just hesitate and not retreat then I do it again with a very purposeful glare. I’ve never had to do it three times. Cats understand that kind of glare.

So I rule the roost here if I can find someone to sit still long enough for me to take a nice long nap on his or her lap, then life is very good. So instead of talking about some silly virus, why not talk about that gorgeous Himalayan Seal Point over at Maddie’s Meadows.