June 6 Hose Team Golf Tournament cancelled

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. has cancelled their June 6 golf tournament, one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the Southern Tier, due to the COVID-19 crisis, but is still holding their “Big Board Raffle” – traditionally held in concert with the tournament.

The $10 raffle tickets are available at The Community Shop, Home Central, Scott Smith & Son, and Weaver Automotive. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the hose team scholarship fund and local businesses, as the hose team is purchasing $100 gift cards from businesses that have supported the golf tournament in the past as part of the raffle.

Each year the hose team awards at least one scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a first responder field. A total of $4,000 in funding has been provided over the last three years supporting area youth. Winners, to date, include Jacob Zlinsky ($1,000) and Jessica Jones ($1,000) in 2017; Josh May ($500) and Skylar Pierce ($500) in 2018; and Grayden Stanton ($1,000) in 2019.

In addition to the scholarship fund, the raffle is supporting local businesses. The hose team is purchasing $100 gift cards from area businesses that have supported their tournament in the past to help during the COVID-19 crisis.

So far 17 gift cards have been secured with a goal of at least 20. Other prizes offered as part of the raffle include a one million dollar shot for a hole in one at Tioga Golf Club; two (2) tickets to a Washington Redskins home game with accommodations; and two (2) box seats at a New York Yankees or New York Mets game.

The drawing for the million-dollar shot participant will take place on May 31. The winner will shoot for one million dollars at Tioga Golf Club on June 6 on Facebook Live, followed by the rest of the prize drawings @owegohoseteams.

The hose team is still planning for the 127th Annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) convention, scheduled for July 9-12 in downtown Owego. All events associated with the convention to include a golf outing, block party on the Flats, fireworks, memorial service, hose race and parade are on schedule.