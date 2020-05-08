Crafters donate masks to benefit dog park patrons

Thanks to Wendy Deis and Cinda Lou Goodrich from Owego, there are a limited amount of masks available at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located at Hickories Park in Owego, for those that might need one. There will be several out a day that will be available while supplies last.

The dog park remains open, and the volunteers that run it are doing a fantastic job, according to ODOG Board Members and feedback from the community. The park continues, however, to practice social distancing.