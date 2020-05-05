Newark Valley Food Pantry is open to area residents

The Newark Valley Food Pantry would like to let everyone in the 13811 zip code area know they are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. Precautions are being taken for client safety.

As an additional service they would like to let those in the area know that volunteers are available to deliver groceries, prescriptions, or other essentials that you may need.

Call (607) 642-3339 or (607) 642-9971 for more information.