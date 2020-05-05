With the county’s health department reporting a large portion of the county’s 98 cases stemming to Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y., as well as the ten fatalities reported as of April 30, the community isn’t sitting back idly.

On April 28, the team of healthcare workers at Elderwood, who are on the frontline of the COVID pandemic in Tioga County, received a salute from Emergency Responders in the region. The salute included a flag raising and show of heartwarming support.

Participating were members of the Waverly-Barton Fire Station, Greater Valley EMS, the Waverly Police Department, Sayre Fire Department, the Athens Borough Fire Department, Bradford County Emergency Management, Tioga County Emergency Management, Spencer Fire and Rescue, members of the Tioga County Legislature, Waverly’s Mayor, and members of the Waverly School District.

On the Elderwood at Waverly Facebook Page, they wrote, “THANK YOU for supporting us- WE ARE #ELDERWOODSTRONG!!” They also included a video of the “salute” on their Facebook page.





























