Governor Cuomo announces 35 counties approved to resume elective outpatient treatments

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced 35 counties have been approved to resume elective outpatient treatments. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term. The counties now eligible are: Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.

 

Governor Cuomo also announced New York State is now conducting an average of 30,000 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 per day. Last week, the Governor announced the state will work with the federal government to double New York’s testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day over several weeks.

 

The Governor also announced the results of the state’s FDNY and NYPD antibody testing survey that tested 1,000 New York City Fire Department officers and 1,000 New York City Police Department officers from across all five boroughs. The preliminary results show 17.1 percent of FDNY officers and EMTs have COVID-19 antibodies and 10.5 percent of NYPD officers have COVID-19 antibodies. The state will be conducting further antibody analysis and surveys by race and gender in the future.

 

The Governor also announced the state is testing today 1,000 transit workers for antibodies to further determine the spread of infections among our frontline workers. The State is working with BioReference to provide antibody tests to first responders and other essential workers from the MTA, State Police, DOCCS and others.

 

The Governor also directed the MTA to issue a full plan by tomorrow, April 30th, on how it will clean and disinfect every train, every night in response to reported deteriorations of the conditions in the subways during the pandemic.

 

“We have made tremendous progress to stop the spread of this infection, but we are not out of the woods yet and we need to proceed with caution as we begin our re-opening plan,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know testing is key to re-opening New York – it is the indicator that will show if we are keeping the infection rate down throughout the re-opening process. We have been more aggressive than any state or nation in the world on testing and we are now halfway to our goal of doubling our testing capacity from 20,000 per day to 40,000 per day, but we still have more work to do.”

 

Finally, the Governor confirmed 4,585 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 299,691 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 299,691 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,067

58

Allegany

35

0

Broome

273

7

Cattaraugus

47

2

Cayuga

48

0

Chautauqua

31

1

Chemung

119

6

Chenango

96

1

Clinton

59

0

Columbia

165

11

Cortland

28

0

Delaware

60

1

Dutchess

2,881

64

Erie

3,196

107

Essex

27

1

Franklin

15

1

Fulton

67

1

Genesee

152

3

Greene

114

2

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

58

0

Jefferson

60

0

Lewis

9

0

Livingston

67

2

Madison

126

0

Monroe

1,404

33

Montgomery

51

2

Nassau

35,505

420

Niagara

401

15

NYC

164,841

2,503

Oneida

422

11

Onondaga

782

40

Ontario

90

0

Orange

8,488

114

Orleans

85

5

Oswego

63

0

Otsego

66

1

Putnam

946

14

Rensselaer

262

12

Rockland

11,586

133

Saratoga

346

3

Schenectady

479

10

Schoharie

39

1

Schuyler

7

0

Seneca

38

0

St. Lawrence

170

0

Steuben

214

4

Suffolk

33,265

541

Sullivan

811

42

Tioga

84

2

Tompkins

127

1

Ulster

1,252

22

Warren

152

2

Washington

134

3

Wayne

70

0

Westchester

28,626

381

Wyoming

65

2

Yates

17

0
*