Note: After we went to print on Friday, new numbers arrived that reflect 91 confirmed cases, and six have passed away from COVID-19. Visit us daily for current stats.

In Tioga County, and at the end of last week, there were close to 70 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed by county officials. Of those cases, over half, or approximately 60 percent, are related to an outbreak at Elderwood at Waverly in New York, according to numbers released by Tioga County’s Health Department.

The outbreak at Elderwood, a 200-bed skilled nursing facility in Waverly, began with its first case identified on March 28, and resulted in immediate movement of residents into isolation units in the facility where, according to health officials, they have been resting comfortably and being closely monitored. The numbers infected, according to the Department of Health, include not only residents, 11 Elderwood staff members also tested positive.

In a statement from the Department of Health on Thursday, Lisa McCafferty, Tioga County Public Health director, stated, “Our department has and continues to provide support for Elderwood. We know how difficult and challenging this situation is for the staff fighting this virus daily, and we applaud those who are providing care for all of the residents at Elderwood. We are also thinking of all of the residents at Elderwood and their families during this time.”

At the facility last week, the support for the residents at Elderwood was evident with letters on the building showing support. “Elderwood Strong” can be seen from the road; “You are Loved” graces the entrance to the 200-bed nursing home.

And although there is limited information regarding the health of those involved inside in the outbreak, Elderwood is staying in touch with the families, and is giving them details of their loved ones’ current condition. Elderwood has also been in close contact with Tioga County health officials and the New York State Department of Health regarding these cases.

“Our community, like cities and towns across the country, has not been spared the impact of this virus and unfortunately, it has touched us here at Elderwood as well,” said Maria Landy, administrator, in a press release. She added, “Fortunately, we have a staff that is experienced, highly skilled, and absolutely committed to caring for our residents with compassion and diligence.”