Windham Township, churches stepping up with drive-thru food pantry

Two churches and a local township are teaming up to provide food to those in need.

The Windham Center Community Church, Windham Summit Bible Church, and Windham Township are currently collecting non-perishable food and money as they get ready to hand out food donations at the township’s community center starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Windham Township Supervisor Gale Bowen said they had already raised $1,500, which will be split between the two churches so their volunteers can purchase more food for the distribution.

“We’re trying to get some of the stuff out here for the people who have lost their jobs or haven’t received unemployment yet,” said Bowen. “We’re just trying to do something to benefit the community as a whole.”

The April 25 distribution will be set up as a drive-thru in respect of social distancing recommendations.

“And they don’t necessarily have to live in Windham Township,” Bowen noted.

A delivery of care packages will follow for elderly shut-ins.

“Our school kids, our older people, and our families, they’re the ones we are trying to help,” he said, while also praising the work that the T.A.C.O. (Towanda Area Christian Outreach) food pantry does for the Windham area as well. “We don’t want to take away from them,” he added.

Donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Windham Township Community Center until April 22, when volunteers will begin boxing up donations to hand out.