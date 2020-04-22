Letter: SNAP benefits offer relief to families

Dear Editor,

Many people in our community have lost their jobs and may be wondering how they will feed themselves and their families. If you or someone you know needs help buying food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may be able to help.

SNAP can help people who are struggling to afford enough food. SNAP provides monthly benefits on a debit card that can be used to purchase food at grocery stores and many farmers markets.

You can apply for SNAP and use SNAP benefits while keeping a safe distance from others. Your SNAP application and other requirements can be fulfilled online, by phone or by email. You can also use SNAP benefits to shop online and have groceries delivered from Amazon, or in some areas, from Walmart or Shoprite.

Many people who have recently lost their income may be eligible for SNAP now. SNAP may be the relief you and your family needs to keep food on the table during this difficult time.

The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) can help you apply for SNAP and answer any questions you have. These services are free and confidential. Contact your local NOEP coordinator today at (607) 414-1023, ext. 305.

Sincerely,

Tiffany Beaver

Catholic Charities Tioga

Nichols, N.Y.