Letter: Postal employees and the pandemic

Dear Editor,

During these challenging times, postal employees are essential workers keeping Upstate New York connected through the mail. Whether medications, a package, a paycheck, benefits or pension check, a bill or letter from a family member, every piece of mail is important.

The Postal Service follows the social distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials. You will see at your next visit to a local post office, with markings on the floor and a variety of cough/sneeze guards now in place.

We also ask people to not approach our carriers to accept delivery. Let the carrier leave the mailbox before collecting the mail. With schools not in session, children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.

If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on their mobile device, they’ll ask for the resident’s name. Carriers will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.

We are proud of the role all our employees play in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public. The CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General indicate there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.

With social distancing, we can keep the mail moving while keeping our employees, and our community, safe.

Sincerely,

Henry Dynka

District Manager

U.S. Postal Service – Albany District

The Postal Service’s Albany District extends from the Capital Region to the Finger Lakes and also includes postal operations in the Southern Tier, North Country, Central New York and the Adirondacks.