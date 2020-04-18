Crafters unite

Since we went to print, the County announced that Home Central locations in Owego and Candor will serve as a drop-off point for masks being made by crafters around the community. You can read more about that by clicking here.

Last week, Governor Cuomo signed an executive order requiring all people in New York to wear a mask or a face covering when out in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on public transportation. The Executive Order went into effect on Friday, April 17. County officials also recommended that residents wear a mask last week, and called on local crafters to assist.

With most area businesses shut down while New York State remains on Pause, an order that was recently extended until May 15, we reached out to area crafters that are actively making cloth facemasks, and asked them if they would be willing to do so for the public.

Many crafters came forward, eager to assist; others chose just to continue creating masks without making it public; mainly due to demand, and mostly due to supplies. The one common thread experienced by all crafters – the lack of elastic.

But many are working through the supply and demand, and have offered up their services to the community. And although they are not charging for this service, they are asking for a donation to keep their supplies readily available.

Tami Burrell-Evanitsky is currently making facemasks, and can be reached via Facebook. Mary Seymour, former owner of Victorian Manor in Waverly, is also making the masks and can be reached at (607) 331-1661. Megan Rose Kleiner is also creating the masks, and can be reached at (607) 761-2659; you can also contact Fayetta Miller-Waxman at (607) 687-5403. Like the others, Fayetta is not charging, but is accepting donations to maintain a good supply of materials. Wendy Deis, who is also available on Facebook, is making some masks, but on a limited basis when supplies are available.

A tutorial on how to make your own, from average household materials, is also available at https://youtu.be/1r2C1zGUHbU.