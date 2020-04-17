Home Central volunteers as a mask donation center for Tioga County

A press release from Tioga County Health on Friday announced that Home Central has volunteered to be a mask donation center for Tioga County. Anyone who has made homemade masks that wishes to donate back to the community can bring them to their stores in Candor (309 Owego Rd., Candor, N.Y. 13743) and Owego (151 Central Ave., Owego, N.Y. 13827) during regular businesses hours of Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These masks will be available for pickup for those who do not have a mask and who are unable to make their own.

Starting today, New York State is now requiring anyone who is going out into public to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be practiced. This will be extremely important for anyone going to grocery stores and other essential businesses where they may come into contact with other individuals, including store employees.

In the press release, the Department of Health stated, “Wearing masks in public is a critical component to helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Those donating masks are asked to prewash the masks and package them into individual plastic bags. Anyone picking up a mask is asked to wash the mask before using it.

They also asked, in the press release, that if you are visiting either of these stores, to please practice social distancing upon picking up your mask. Masks will be available on a first come, first serve basis and will only be available as donations come in.

Tioga County Public Health sends their sincerest thank you to the staff at Home Central for their dedication to helping the community during this time!