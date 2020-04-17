County reports second COVID death

Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported on Friday that Tioga County Public Health has confirmed Tioga County’s second COVID-19 death. The individual’s age, gender, length of illness, and whether they had a contributing underlying condition, will not be released at this time.

As of today, Tioga County has 46 confirmed cases.

Other statistics are as follows.

• 71 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 2 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 14 Pending Tests.

• 15 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

• 2 Deaths

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965