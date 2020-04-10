Online Workshop: Raising Laying Hens for Eggs

Getting a fresh supply of eggs from your own hens is a daily pleasure. Join Barb Neal of Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Tioga to learn how to raise your own flock. It is a great family activity and you don’t have to be awoken by a rooster, no need to have one to get tasty eggs! This is a class for folks who have never had chickens before.

The workshop will be held online through Zoom on April 16, beginning at 7 p.m., and will run about an hour. If you have never used the Zoom platform, join them at 6:45 p.m. so you can get used to it. Zoom is free and easy to use, but will require a download.

If you have never joined a Zoom electronic meeting, watch this YouTube video on joining a Zoom meeting prior to the class: https://youtu.be/RhTMy8C347U. It takes a few minutes to view.

This workshop is free!

Join the meeting by entering the following link into your browser, https://cornell.zoom.us/j/397729434, or register with Barb Neal at ban1@cornell.edu prior to the workshop and she will email you a link you can just click on to join the meeting. Or, if you prefer, visit the CCE Tioga website (http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/) and go to the workshop event page for live links.