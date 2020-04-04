Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 4, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 4, 2020:

• Eight Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• Twenty-four Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Eight Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 7 Pending Tests.

• Three Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported every member of the Tioga County Public Health Team (Public Health Nurses, Early Intervention Service Coordinators, Public Health Educators, Administrative Support staff, Public Health Sanitarians, and Administrative staff) has been working hard seven days a week to protect the community and keep residents healthy and safe.

But, what exactly is the role of a local Health Department during this pandemic?

• Activating and mobilizing emergency preparedness plans during local emergency or outbreak response.

• Serving as communicable disease experts. During disease outbreaks, epidemiological experts conduct investigations, contract tracing, monitor suspected cases, enforce isolation and quarantine protocols and set up mass clinics.

• Assisting and connecting vulnerable or under resourced individuals to life-sustaining resources like housing, nutritious meals, utilities and health and mental health services.

• Supporting community partners and working hand in hand with the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local Health Departments serve as a lynchpin for community partnerships with hospitals, clinicians, colleges, schools, businesses, community-based organizations and volunteer groups.

• Upholding state and local laws. Public Health law grants authority to local health officials to respond to disease threats. New York’s Local Health Departments are the only boots-on-the-ground entities legally responsible for the control of communicable diseases.

• Keeping community members informed by answering questions, providing up-to-date information about the outbreak and the local community impact, and recommendations for how best to protect families from exposure.

In addition, the Public Health Team is continuing to offer other essential public health services:

▪ The County’s Environmental Health team is making sure the food you eat is safe. They visited every school doling out free lunches to review their plan to keep the food safe and have responded to numerous restaurant complaints regarding the executive order. They are also working to get information out to the Amish communities.

▪ The Dental Van staff is continuing to see patients in emergency situations on Wednesdays only.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/