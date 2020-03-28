Steven Babel earns rank of Eagle Scout

Steven Babel, through 10 years of dedication to scouting, earned the highest and most coveted award, the rank of Eagle Scout. Steven is the grandson of long time Owego resident Judy Beauter, and son of Becky White Babel now residing in North Carolina.

On Jan. 5, 2020 an Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held for Steven where he was presented with his rank Eagle Scout from Tuscarora Council, Boy Scouts of America, Johnston County, North Carolina.

Pictured, is Steven Babel, who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Provided photo.

Steven’s Eagle Scout project was the creation of a nature trail for his church, “Lord of Life Lutheran Church”. Along the trail, he placed markers identifying the trees and information about the trees.

During Steven’s years with Troop 64, he served as a Junior Scout Master and Troop Guide mentoring younger Scouts In the skills and knowledge he learned along his path to Eagle Scout. Steven is currently a Unit Leader Reserve with Troop 64.

Steven is a freshman at Campbell University enrolled in the sciences. It is important for Steven to give back to his community through the medical field.

Congratulations Steven!