Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to close Countryside Community Center for 60 days

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic and in order to keep the community safe and healthy, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego will be closed until May 18. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. made the announcement last week.

Activities, including classes (i.e. painting, ceramics), recreational activities (i.e. Wii bowling, Bridge), and wellness classes (i.e. Chair Yoga, Tai Chi, the congregate lunch, and Countryside Community Center rentals are all canceled during this 60-day time frame.

Takeout lunch bags will be available for older adults, age 60 and older, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center if needed.

Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 with any questions.